And to join the 53,345 people who had “liked” it as of this posting.



Apparently WaPo has some catching up to do: 620,845 people had liked The New York Times and 86,624 had liked The Wall Street Journal. Although at least it was beating Politico.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.