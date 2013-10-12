The Washington Post Destroyed A Troll In A Twitter Fight For The Ages

The Washington Post — the paper of record in the nation’s capital and home to generations of top-notch journalists — engaged with an Internet troll today.

The Post published a poll regarding the declining popularity of firebrand Tea Party Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

A supporter fired back, alleging that the Post was full of godless communists and implying that the junior Senator from Texas uses the publication in order to wipe his butt.

The supporter — one Tim Sloan — later inquired what the Post would be doing when the revolution comes.

How the Post responded to Sloan goes down as the exact way anyone should handle an Internet troll.

Here’s a screenshot of the interaction by Circa Editor-In-Chief Anthony De Rosa:

(H/t) @AntDeRosa

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.