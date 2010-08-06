The Washington Post Co. Actually Grew In Q2 (Because It's An Education Company)

The Washington Post Co. said it lost $2.3 million on “discontinued operations,” meaning Newsweek, whose new owner was announced on Aug. 2, in the second quarter of 2010. It lost $8.5 million on Newsweek in the first half of the year.



“The company’s income from continuing operations for the second quarter and year-to-date periods excludes Newsweek results, which have been reclassified to discontinued operations,” the release states.

Second quarter net income for The Post Co., whose properties include Kaplan test prep., Slate.com, six television stations and its flagship newspaper, was $91.9 million, up substantially from $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2009.

Second quarter revenue was $1.2 billion, up 11% from $1.08 billion a year earlier. Kaplan’s revenue, which was up 15% to $747.3 million, accounted for a significant chunk of that.

Operating income also increased, to $163.5 from $19.5 million in Q2 2009.

Meanwhile, newspaper revenue increased 2% to $172.7 million, and the newspaper division narrowed its operating loss to $14.3 million from $89.3 million in the second quarter of 2009.

The Washington Post’s print advertising revenue declined 6% to $75.2 million, “largely due to reductions in retail and classified advertising.” Online revenue from washingtonpost.com and Slate, however, increased 14% to $26.9 million, while display online advertising revenue shot up 20%.

The company said it expects the Newsweek sale to close in the third quarter.

