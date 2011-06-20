The Washington Nationals Winning Streak Has Come To An End

Photo: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Reynolds had three hits, including a home run, and the Baltimore Orioles ended the Washington Nationals’ eight-game winning streak with a 7-4 victory Sunday.J.J. Hardy also homered and Craig Tatum drove in two runs to back Baltimore starter Chris Jakubauskas (2-0), who pitched five innings for the win and had his first two major league hits. He allowed three runs and six hits, striking out six and walking one.



Jim Johnson worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Koji Uehara pitched two innings and allowed a run.

Baltimore’s Derrek Lee had two more hits to finish 9 for 13 in the three-games series. He went 5 for 5 on Friday and had hits in his first two at-bats Saturday.

The Orioles, who had lost six of seven, scored their most runs since putting up nine on May 25.

Washington’s eight-game winning streak was its longest since June 2005.

The Orioles and Nationals split six games this season.

Lee scored Baltimore’s first run in the second when Tatum bounced into a double play.

In the third, Hardy hit a long shot to centre off Tom Gorzelanny (2-5) that landed on the grass beyond the wall. That made it 2-0.

Reynolds doubled with one out in the fourth and scored on Tatum’s single for a 3-0 lead.

The Nationals scored two runs in the fourth off Jakubauskas on back-to-back RBI doubles by Michael Morse and Danny Espinosa.

In the fifth, the Orioles scored two more off Gorzelanny on an RBI single by Adam Jones and a run-scoring double by Lee. Jakubauskas led off the inning with a single — his first major league hit — but was thrown out at the plate when he tried to score on Hardy’s double. He added his second single with two outs in the sixth.

Gorzelanny had been on the disabled list since May 24 with an inflamed left elbow. In his first start since coming back, he allowed five runs — four earned — and 10 hits in 4 2-3 innings.

Roger Bernadina, who had three hits, homered in the fifth to cut Baltimore’s lead to 5-3.

Reynolds made it 6-3 on his 13th home run of the year off Todd Coffey leading off the sixth.

Tatum’s sacrifice fly in the eighth gave Baltimore a 7-3 lead.

Espinosa’s 13th home run of the season in the ninth made it 7-4.

NOTES: To make room for Gorzelanny, the Nationals placed OF Rick Ankiel on the 15-day disabled list with a strain of his left intercostal. … Baltimore OF Luke Scott missed the game with back spasms. … Orioles 2B Brian Roberts, on the DL since May 17 with a concussion, will meet the team in Pittsburgh on Monday and be re-evaluated Tuesday. … Jones recorded his eighth outfield assist — best in the major leagues — when he threw out Zimmerman at second base in the first inning. … Orioles RF Nick Markakis has hit in 10 straight games. … The Nationals tied season highs with three errors and four double plays.

