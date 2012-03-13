The Washington Nationals Will Sell An Eight Pound Burger This Season

Photo: Wikimedia COmmons

The Washington Nationals are adding a new item to its menu this season: The StrasBurger.The StrasBurger is not your typical burger though, it weighs EIGHT POUNDS. Here’s what’s on the burger, from a Nats press release (via The Washington Post):



Weighing eight pounds total (including toppings), the StrasBurger is a monstrous all beef burger (combination of ground brisket, chuck and short ribs). The burger is served on a large burger bun with our secret sauce, American cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced red onions, pickle chips and served with a cone basket of fresh cut fries and a pitcher of your choice of soft drink. This signature dish is the perfect entrée to share at this affordably-priced family restaurant.

We really hope people take the sharing thing seriously, an eight pound burger, fries, and a pitcher of soda sounds like enough calories for at least a week.

