The War Inside CNBC: Money Honey Finger Pointing

So is the war between Maria Bartiromo and Erin Burnett real or merely imagined by gossip columnists and publicists? Ever since Erin rose to prominence at CNBC, there have been countless reports that she is at war with Maria for the role of Queen of the Financial Prom (or whatever it is you get for being the top woman at CNBC.)



Both women have always denied the rumours of a war. Most recently, Maria Bartiromo hinted that maybe someone at CNBC sparked the rumour as a publicity stunt. And now that comment is leading to even more rumours about a hunt for rumour-mongers. rumours rumoring rumorers. Awesome.

Here’s how Page Six, which has been one of the main media outlets for the rumours, describes the situation.

“MARIA Bartiromo has sparked finger-pointing among CNBC executives. Sources say the Money Honey’s hint in Vanity Fair that the network itself started the rumours of her war with Erin Burnett to drive up ratings has created chaos. “Everybody wants to know who the leaker is,” an insider told us. “All the suits are pointing fingers at each other. They’re whining like babies.” As to Bartiromo’s claim there’s no feud, our spy scoffs: ‘That’s bull[bleep]. They still hate each other.” Sniffed CNBC mouthpiece Brian Steel: “We all know the rumour was started and perpet uated by the New York Post.””

