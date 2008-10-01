The War Against The Shorts

The international contagion spread to Taiwan today, where regulators announced that they too were banning short-selling of any individual company for two weeks.

Officially the move is aimed at “boosting investor confidence.” Which is a good reminder that the first part of “con-job” is confidence. Are investors really supposed to trust pricing in a market saddled with a temporary short-selling ban?



