The WaPo's Weird Google Ad: No, Jerry Yang Has Not Quit Yahoo* (YHOO)

This seems unintentional, but it’s worth a “WTF?”



A Google (GOOG) AdSense ad for the Washington Post that showed up on our site today caused us to double-take: Did Jerry Yang quit Yahoo?

That’s what the ad seems to suggest: A bold, underlined “Jerry Yang” followed immediately by “Yahoo CEO Steps Down.”

If you know Yahoo’s (YHOO) business, if you closely read the rest of the ad text, or if you click through to the news story, you’d know that the ad is referring to former Yahoo CEO Terry Semel, who resigned in June, 2007, and was replaced by co-founder Jerry Yang.

But if you’re a casual reader, don’t know Yahoo’s business, or just glanced at the ad — like we did — it’s easy to see how someone could be very confused.

We’ve inquired with the Post and will update if we get any more information. But in the meantime, for better or for worse, Jerry is still Yahoo’s boss.

Update: The WaPo tells us this was an old ad that shouldn’t have been running. It has been removed.

