A magical 5-storey 'Harry Potter'-inspired 'Exploratorium' is opening in London where you can create your own working magic wand

The Cauldron The Wands and Wizard Exploratorium includes a build your own wand workshop.

A magical new “Harry Potter”-inspired experience is about to launch in central London.

The Wands and Wizard Exploratorium will contain five floors of interactive magic including a workshop to create your own custom working magic wand.

Founded by the team behind magical-themed bar The Cauldron, the Exploratorium is housed in a characterfull building with uneven wooden floors, secret doors, and a garish pink facade.

Visitors will be able to use their wands to order candy and ice cream, and explore the interactive science museum, showing how magic can be made reality.

Good news for “Harry Potter” fans and lovers of all things wizard â€” a magical new world is about to open in central London.

The Wands and Wizard Exploratorium will contain five floors of interactive magic from the creators of the magical-themed bar The Cauldron.

Located in a bright pink townhouse in Soho, the venue is set to open on September 25, Insider can exclusively reveal.

The Cauldron The facade of the Exploratorium is bright pink.

Visitors will be able to embrace their inner witch or wizard by exploring with their very own magic wand, which is used as a control device throughout. It also serves as a COVID-secure, contactless way to visit.

The Exploratorium is housed in a building with uneven wooden floors, large window displays, an underground stone vault, and a secret miniature door, and it’s divided into three sections which will open one at a time.

The first section to open is the ground floor retail shop, where visitors can buy magic-wand interactive, DIY, and educational products.

The Cauldron. Dispense candy with a wave of your wand.

You can also boost your blood sugar levels with some unusual candy and homemade ice-cream, all dispensed with the wave of your magic wand.

Visitors can create their own wands from October 5

Speaking of wands, visitors to the Exploratorium will be able to create their own in the “Magic Wand Experience” section of the venue, set to open on October 5.

Wizards and witches can partake in this intimate, build-your-own magic wand workshop set in the attic of the Wizard Exploratorium.

The Cauldron. You can build a custom wand.

This small-group, theatrical class is led by a master Wandmaker. After selecting their own components, visitors will walk away with their own working, illuminated magic wand to use in the Exploratorium, at the Cauldron’s venues worldwide, and at home with pairing educational products that teach STEM [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics].

The third and final part of the Exploratorium to open will be the “Wizard Exploratorium” science museum, home to various intriguing science-based installations set to bring magic to life and show how concepts from fantasy can be made real, such as levitation, spell casting, and magical plants.

The Cauldron The interior of the Exploratorium is designed in a character-full style.

“As a former high school teacher and department chair, I could not be more excited to be creating an exploratory experience for both kids and adults that celebrates STEM, literature, and imagination where we showcase how fantasy can be made real with today’s technology,” cofounder Matthew Cortland.

“It’s why we founded the company and the passion that drives our team. In a COVID world, it’s more important than ever to provide safe, fun, and educational experiences to developing minds.”

The Cauldron The wand chooses the wizard.

Those who visit in October will have the chance to enjoy an extra spooky experience, as the Exploratorium hosts jack-o-lantern carving for families with The Cauldron’s homemade alcoholic and non-alcoholic spooky juice topped with whipped cream.

Tickets for the Magic Wand Experience cost Â£49.99 ($US65) per person, but guardians can accompany children free of charge.

General entry to the Exploratorium is free for those aged 12 and under, Â£10 ($US13) for students and teachers, and Â£19.99 ($US26) for adults (aged 18+). Entry includes the rental of a magic wand.

The Cauldron is hoping to expand further as a company by crowdfunding for investors â€” Equity for Magic is currently live on the equity crowdfunding platform Seedrs.

