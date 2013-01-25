6 Members Of The Walton Family (Walmart) Have As Much Money As The Bottom Third Of The US

An extraordinary statistic tweeted by Idealab CEO Bill Gross from a Davos session he is attending:



“The 6 members of the Walmart family have as much combined wealth as the entire bottom 1/3 of the United States.” #WEF — Bill Gross (@Bill_Gross) January 24, 2013

I assume Bill is referring to the “Walton” family. Regardless, what it means is that Walmart is basically a gigantic vaccuum cleaner that sucks money from poorer and lower-middle-class Americans and sprays it into the bank accounts of the Waltons.

Too bad Walmart doesn’t pay its poor and lower-middle-class workers enough to lift them out of near-poverty.

(The average Walmart associate wage is about $12 an hour. That’s about $25,000 a year–close to the poverty line.)

(And, no, I’m not a “Marxist.” But I do think that one of the ways to fix our crappy economy is to persuade companies to pay people more. Walmart’s associates are dedicating their lives to the company. And Walmart a mind-bogglingly successful and excellent company, barely pays them enough to lift them out of poverty.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.