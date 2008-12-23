The Walter Noels: Definitely Not Rich

As we told you this morning, Fairfield Greenwich Group founder Walter Noel’s wife was irate at the NY Post for saying her family is rich.



Well, today, we came across some old Noel-daughter wedding announcements and we’re still perplexed at how the Post could have gotten the wrong idea.

Daughter Ariane’s and investment banker Marco Sodi’s wedding writeup in the Times “Vows” section in 1994:

Mr. Sodi found the ring at the annual Christmas jewelry auction at Sotheby’s in New York. It was an antique, emerald-cut sapphire, the sort of large, bold ring that Angelica Huston or Mariel Hemingway might wear.

…On June 25, they were married in the early evening before 400 guests at Christ Episcopal Church in Greenwich in a wedding that was European in spirit. The dark, gothic-style church was filled with piano music, big hats, bright colours and flowers that were inspired by everything from Impressionist paintings to Christian Lacroix gowns.

For the reception at the nearby Round Hill Country Club, Dorothy Wako, a New York floral designer, planted a traditional English garden with the feel of a country cottage.

The garden was filled with rambling pink roses, wild sweet peas, lavender Canterbury bells and white peonies that were as soft looking as powder puffs and as big as melons.

During dinner, guests sat at tables named after the couple’s favourite places — Geneva, Aspen, Klosters, Anguilla, Firenze, San Michele. At 1:30 A.M., after a night that included a song- and-dance toast by the bride’s four sisters, who called themselves the “Noel Supremes,” the couple drove off in an old classic yellow Buick convertible from the 1950’s.

“They went off for a three-week honeymoon,” said Alix Noel, a sister of the bride. “The first week is in the great barrier reef in Australia; the second week is a week of heli-skiing in New Zealand, and the third week they’ll spend in a remote bungalow on an island in Fiji. They’ll go scuba diving in Australia and skiing in New Zealand. They love the sporting life.”

Mama Noel’s engagement announcement from 1962 was also in the Times:

Senjor and Senhora Eric Haegler of Rio de Janeiro and Zurich, Switzerland, have annouced the engagement of their daughter, Miss Monica Haegler, to Walter Miller Noel Jr. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Neol of Nashville, Tenn.

A wedding in the late summer in Rio de Janeiro is planned.

The future bride attended the American School in Rio de Janeiro, Chateau Brillantmont in Lausanne, Switzerland; Wellesley College and the Katharine Gibbs School in New York.

She is the granddaughter of Senhora Louis Truebner of Rio de Janeiro, the late Senhor Truebner of Basle, Switzerland and Bahia, Brazil and of Mme. Eugen Haegler of Zurich and the late Colonel Haegler of the Swiss Army.

Image from Vanity Fair, via New York.

