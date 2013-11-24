The Wallabies Win Their Third Consecutive Game, Despite Five Key Players Lost To Suspension

Getty/ Phil Walter

Australia has defeated Scotland 21-15 in a two tries to nil game this morning, despite having almost an entire first team unavailable due to suspensions and injuries.

The magical combination of Israel Folau and Quade Cooper cemented the victory, setting up the two tries Scotland failed to match.

Goalkicker Christian Leali’ifano’s lacklustre performance, missing four penalty shots and a conversion, opened up an opportunity for the Scots to take the lead with 30 minutes to go.

Despite putting the Wallabies under pressure with strong probing attacks in the last 10 minutes, the home side failed to add-on to the scoreboard.

The win was a test of character for the Wallabies after five players were suspended by coach Ewen McKenzie for drinking last week in Dublin, reports The Australian.

The team will finish the November series of Test matches with what is expected to be a tough game against Wales in Cardiff next Saturday.

