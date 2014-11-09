The Wallabies Have Won 33-28 Against Wales, Their 10th Consecutive Victory Over The Welsh

Photo: Stu Forster/ Getty.

It was a nail-biting win for the Wallabies against Wales last night, as the green and gold narrowly beat the home side 33-28 to take home their tenth consecutive Test match against the Welshmen.

Despite Wales taking an early 7-0 lead, the game was evenly played by both sides right up until half time with level scores of 21-21, setting up a thriller second half.

It was Australia’s Bernard Foley who took advantage of the errors made by Wales after the break, kicking a late drop goal and three penalties to deliver new coach Michael Cheika his first Test win.

The victory is a confidence booster for the Wallabies who will go head to head against the Welsh side a year from now in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Before the Wallabies’ spring tour of Europe wraps up, the team will still have to play France, Ireland and England. The last time Australia achieved an unbeaten European tour was in 1996.

