The Wallabies Have Lost To England 20-13 In A Controversial Match Overnight

Getty/ Phil Walter

England last night beat the Wallabies 20-13 in what has been described as a “lopsided match” with controversial penalties giving them an advantage that the Aussies failed to recover from.

The Herald Sun has reported England scored two dubious tries within eight minutes — both which could have been disallowed– and despite going into half time with a 13-6 lead, the Wallabies’ scrums didn’t fare against the home team’s skilled performance.

Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie was clearly annoyed by the refereeing, particularly when England fullback Mike Brown scored off what might have been a penalty for having a foot on the sideline, saying he would “follow up the appropriate errors”.

“Obviously, it was flashed up on the big screen. That was a 90-metre turnaround and there’s seven points at the end of it.

“You can’t say those things don’t have an impact on the game but I guess that’s the vagaries of rugby,” McKenzie told the Herald Sun.

The Wallabies have now lost eight matches from the past 11 games.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.