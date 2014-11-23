The Wallabies Have Lost Again - This Could Be The Worst Europe Tour In Almost A Decade

The Wallabies have lost yet again on their European tour. This time falling short by three points to Ireland in Dublin this morning.

With only one game left of their four-Test spring tour, the Wallabies must beat England next week to finish with two wins.

The last time the Wallabies only won one game during a European tour was nine years ago.

Photo: Ian Walton/ Getty Images.

Despite the loss, coach Michael Cheika believes his team is making progress and are proving they are a growing force.

“Most teams think they can out-muscle us,” he said.

“The last few games we’ve really muscled up physically, there’s no doubt about that. I don’t know why that perception is there but it’s irrelevant what other teams think.

“They’re getting better and we’re going to work harder with them and going to be really consistent in the physicality that’s required at the Test level.”

While there is no doubt this game was an improvement on the last two Tests against Wales and France, if the Wallabies want any chance against England they’ll have to pull it together – and fast.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.