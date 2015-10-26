The Wallabies have downed Argentina to book a dream Rugby World Cup final date with the All Blacks

We’re in. Picture: Getty Images

The Wallabies are into the fourth World Cup final after holding off Argentina to win this morning’s semi-final 29-15.

They’ll play the All Blacks in their first World Cup final since their heartbreaking 2003 loss to England in Sydney.

Adam Ashley-Cooper’s hat-trick was the standout performance on the scoreboard, sealed on the end of a sensational run from Drew Mitchell, but David Pocock’s return to the breakdown proved just as decisive. The No 8 forced several key turnovers.

It took the Wallabies just 68 seconds to get on the board when lock forward Simmons intercepted Sanchez’s inside pass to cross and Bernard Foley converted for a 7-0 lead.

Ashley-Cooper had his first try on the game just eight minutes later.

The Pumas lost their captain Agustin Creevy on the half-hour mark, but had a chance to get right back in the game close to half time, only to see Juan Martin Hernadez mess up a pass in sight of the line.

The Wallabies didn’t come through completely unscathed. Coach Michael Chieka will have some concern for Israel Folau, after he left the field with an injured ankle midway through the second quarter.

