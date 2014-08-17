The Wallabies Fail To Get Over The Line, Drawing 12-12 In The Match They Could Have Won

Mark Kolbe/ Getty

The Wallabies error-ridden game and too-much-too late attack in the second half may have cost them the chance to win the Bledisloe Cup for the first time in 11 years.

Passing up three kickable penalties in the first half and then letting slip a chance at a match-winning field goal in the final minute, Australia now must win game two and three to have any chance at the Cup.

The Aussies may have stopped New Zealand in achieving a record-making 18 wins in a row, but the 12-all draw has seen fans and players disappointed with the result.

Captain Michael Hooper summed the emotion up perfectly: “It feels a little like a loss.”

He said if the final kick had been successful it would have been “a whole different game”.

New Zealand proved once again why they are the best in the world, their impenetrable defence remaining strong despite only having 14 men on the field for 20 minutes of the game.

The Wallabies now head into a must-win game two at Eden Park. Australia has not won in New Zealand since 1986.

Read more here.

