The Wall Street Journal's New Sports Section: Lame

It’s a “New Ballgame” with “Sports In The Journal” promises today’s WSJ frontpage, but don’t believe it. Flip to D8 and, unlike better outlets elsewhere, you won’t find:
- The latest on the NFL’s free agency period,
- Minute-by-minute coverage of Scott Boras’s negotations over Manny Ramirez with Dodgers
- Or even something decent about the Northern Trust golfing scandal.
So what’s the point?
