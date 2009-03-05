The Wall Street Journal's New Sports Section: Lame

Nicholas Carlson
f?id=49aeac7b14b9b93d004d2902

It’s a “New Ballgame” with “Sports In The Journal” promises today’s WSJ frontpage, but don’t believe it. Flip to D8 and, unlike better outlets elsewhere, you won’t find:

  • The latest on the NFL’s free agency period,
  • Minute-by-minute coverage of Scott Boras’s negotations over Manny Ramirez with Dodgers
  • Or even something decent about the Northern Trust golfing scandal.

So what’s the point?

f?id=49aeac9814b9b93d004d2910

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.