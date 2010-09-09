The Wall Street Journal's Latest War Tactic: A Weekly Book Review Section

The Wall Street Journal plans to launch a weekly book review section “within the next few weeks,” according to The New York Observer.



That goes against the trend of what most newspapers are doing to their books coverage.

John Koblin reports:

The Journal has never had a standalone book review before, and creating one now flies in the face of ever-dwindling book coverage in papers across the country.

The book review will be a pull-out section that will be inserted in one of the newly created sections for The Weekend Journal that will launch later this month. It is unclear how many pages will be dedicated to the new book review, but one source said it will be “significant,” though it’s uncertain if that means it will surpass The Times’ usual 20-plus pages for its weekly Sunday Book Review, or if it will be in the same ballpark.

For as much as The Journal trashes The Times, it sure is starting to look more and more like it!

“Clearly Mr. Murdoch … has chosen his next battle ground,” Koblin writes.

