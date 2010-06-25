The Wall Street Journal's iPad App Revenues So Far: $2.4 Million

The Wall Street Journal charged 6 advertisers $400,000 to get in on its iPad app launch, according to an internal memo sent to Dow Jones employees.



Quick maths: The WSJ’s iPad revenues so far are $2.4 million.

The memo is a good read on how the WSJ, and other media companies, are approaching the iPad and apps.

If you want to read the whole note click here.

Otherwise, here are the key details:

The WSJ sold $400,000 packages that in included 2 ad pages in the paper, and $100,000 in online ads.

It signed on 6 advertisers at launch. It took less than a week to sign them up, and the WSJ could have had more advertisers.

Apple was only giving WSJ stats on downloads initially. WSJ didn’t know how people were using the app/how many impressions it was doing until last week.

WSJ is trying telling advertisers to forget impressions anyway, this is a “high impact branding” experience.

Since this is the WSJ, there’s a shot at the New York Times, which “didn’t take advantage of the early opportunity of the iPad and ads.”

The issue of Flash is overblown. Nobody seemed to miss it, or care.

The WSJ will expand to 10 advertisers in the fall, and expects more and more ad dollars to flow to the iPad app. It’s telling advertisers to focus on the overall audience — free and paid — and ignore the subscription only numbers.

