The Wall Street Journal Wants To Pay You $200 To Hear What You Think Of Its iPad App

Do you use The Wall Street Journal’s iPad app? Do you live in New York? Do you want to make an easy $200?



Good news! The Journal would like to pay you that much to sit around for two hours talking about what you think of the app, executive online editor Alan Murray announced in an email that was circulated on Monday. (See below)

Now the bad news: the slots have already been filled, or at least that’s what we were told after completing a quick survey gauging our eligibility. It’s also possible they just don’t want us.

But that won’t stop us from reminding you that The Journal’s iPad app, which costs $17.29/month for non-print subscribers, has so far been doing pretty well in the revenue department: $2.4 million and 10,000 downloads as of June.

Which is probably why Rupert Murdoch was raving about the iPad, and tablets in general, at a media debate in Sydney yesterday. “The iPad is just one of many tablet or slate computers in the pipeline. News Corp fully intends to be across all those platforms too,” he said.

If you agree with him and would like to try your luck earning that quick $200, here’s the invitation:

Dear iPad User,

We are very interested in hearing about your experiences with the iPad, the Wall Street Journal app, and other news apps. If you live in the New York metro area and use the Wall Street Journal iPad App, we would like to invite you to participate in a group discussion to be held on the following dates:

August 16-17 at 12-2pm and 5:30-7:30pm.

If you are available during one of these time slots and willing to join us at a facility in midtown Manhattan, please take this short survey to see if you qualify to participate.

Please click here to take our quick, 5-minute survey.

http://survey.confirmit.com/wix/p1328731045.aspx?__sid__=81atuOFJkMH3vwxObBtGsJ8eQFp5Zdcj4CTeMxsSRwmXdCL8AFdvfO8EmTDfF4mN0

We recognise your time is extremely valuable, and in appreciation, you will receive $200 for your participation. Let me assure you that this discussion is being conducted for research purposes only — we will not try to sell you anything.

Your opinion is very important to us at the Wall Street Journal, and I thank you very much for your participation.

Alan Murray, Executive Editor, Online

