The Wall Street Journal Is Hiring More Reporters To Cover New York

The Wall Street Journal armed their newsroom with fresh reporters in preparation for the April 26 debut of their new New York section.



New York Magazine has a great list of who is covering what at the Journal and at the New York Times, the paper’s top rival.

But according to the most recent Gorkana alert, the Journal is interested in another new hire — a dogged, hungry writer to cover New York courts and city police.

According to the ad:

The Journal recently hired Joanna Chung from the Financial Times to lead the law group for WSJ but we haven’t seen her byline yet.

Here’s the full ad:

The Wall Street Journal

Reporter

Location: New York

The law group is seeking an energetic reporter to cover New York’s courts and law enforcement agencies. This has been one of the most exciting, news-driven beats at the Wall Street Journal. The successful candidate will spearhead important running stories and also break stories about new investigations and scandals. The reporter will be called on to cover major cases for the enhanced New York coverage, and to generate front-page stories and enterprise pieces for other sections. The primary focus of the job, which offers a chance to work with some of the best investigative journalists in the world, will be covering white-collar crime, federal courts and the New York enforcement community. The successful candidate will be a self-starter who ideally has at least three years reporting experience in daily journalism and has experience in this beat or a related beat.

Please apply at www.dowjones.com/careers and reference job ID number 100709

