The Wall Street Journal Uses A Lot Of People For Its Live Show*

UPDATE: The Wall Street Journal’s deputy managing editor and executive editor online, Alan Murray tells us that there’s less than 10 people needed to put out the News Hub every day.

Murray says we were “badly misinformed” about how many people are needed for the show. We heard from people involved in the show that there are 30-60 people working on it.

The News Hub was budgeted to hire three people, but only one dedicated staffer has been hired so far.

The show is doing well with tens of thousands of views, says Murray. The Journal plans on expanding the show with more video at different times.

EARLIER: If you’ve been visiting the Wall Street Journal’s website when the market opens or closes, you’ve seen its new live show, The News Hub.

It may come off as a fast-paced, light-weight Web show, but it’s not. The Journal uses 60 employees to produce The News Hub, a source familiar with the show tells us.

Another person familiar with the show says it’s half that.

Dow Jones tells us the number is just 10 people dedicated to producing the show, though there are plenty of people involved in the production, editing, producing, filming, creating graphics and starring.

According to our source, the show is doing well with hundreds of thousands of views. Our source didn’t know some specifics — like how many autoplay starts count, how the ads are served and how often people turn on the volume or leave it quiet.

But one thing is certain: This is no small undertaking!

