The Wall Street Journal has been plastering the city with a series of punny (petty?) ads promoting its new “Greater New York” section.



Former New York Times reporter and Twitter all-star Jenny 8 Lee points us to one we hadn’t seen yet:

The Wall Street Journal: Now Metro-Sectional

“Clever or trite,” she asks.

What do you think?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.