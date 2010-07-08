The Wall Street Journal Is Clobbering The New York Times (And Everyone Else) In E-Reader Subscriptions

WSJ owner Rupert Murdoch.

The Wall Street Journal has by far the highest e-reader circulation of any newspaper in the U.S., according to Audit Bureau of Circulations data cited in a recent report by the World Association of Newspapers.The Journal had generated 414,025 e-subscriptions as of April 2010, up 8% from 383,199 in April 2009.



By comparison, The New York Times ranks No. 3 on the report’s list of the top 25 e-reader circulations, with 90,934 downloaded as of this April versus 43,844 as of last.

As we’ve recently reported, The Journal is also killing it in the iPad department, with more than 10,000 subscriptions sold, and $2.4 million in revenue generated from them, as of June. The Journal’s iPad app costs $17.99/month. The Times’ is free.

The Detroit Free Press edged out The Times in the No. 2 spot with 105,210 subscriptions. Last year, that paper ranked No. 17 with 15,776 subscriptions. (In December 2008, the Detroit Free Press announced it would be scaling back its home-delivered print edition to three days a week, which probably accounts for the massive jump in e-subscriptions.)

Interestingly, Women’s Wear Daily, the fashion, retail and media trade pub, also made the list, ranking No. 22 with 22,474 subscriptions.

From the report (emphasis our own):

The Audit Bureau of Circulations now counts readers of e-editions and mobile editions as part of the newspaper’s circulation, as long as the editions are paid for at least one cent. The top 25 newspapers in the United States now represent 1.36 million subscribers for e-editions, headed by the Wall Street Journal, which has an audited subscriber base of 414,036. While the numbers are dramatic, many newspapers bundle their subscriptions, print and e-editions together. Those newspapers that are creating incremental circulation include the Denver Post, and also the Detroit News and Detroit Free-Press, which have suspended newspaper publishing several days per week, and do not offer alternatives other than the e-edition.

UPDATE 2 – Several Detroit Free Press/Detroit News staffers have emailed us to clarifiy that neither paper has “suspended newspaper publishing,” but rather home delivery has been scaled back to three days a week, which is exactly what I note higher up in this item.

And here are the rankings:

