WSJ: Murdoch Not Idiot. Analyst: WSJ Not Paragon of Virtue

The Wall Street Journal weighs in ($) on what Murdoch will do–and won’t do. Much of it echoes what we’ve been saying over the past month. Key points:



Murdoch won’t wreck the Journal. He would be an idiot to pay a 67% premium over the company’s trading value to destroy it.

Of course owners control their newspapers (except the Bancrofts)–and should.

Editorial independence is a smart business decision.

WSJ.com is about to hit 1 million subscribers (implication: we’re not planning to make it free).

Meanwhile, my former Merrill Lynch colleague and sharp newspaper analyst Lauren Fine weighs in at paidcontent with some additional thoughts:

The Bancrofts were in dream land.

Just because journalism is important doesn’t mean journalists deserve a sense of entitlement about it (newspapers are, first and foremost, a business).

The Journal, though a great paper, is not the paragon of objective reporting that it holds itself out to be. Independence is not the same as “free from bias.”

The migration of classifieds to the Internet is destroying the traditional newspaper business. This is not bad or good. It just is.

And now on to the next story, please.

