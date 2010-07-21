The Wall Street 2 Soundtrack Is Almost Pure David Byrne And Talking Heads

Here’s what we know so far about The Wall Street 2 movie’s soundtrack, thanks to Exclaim.

It has 12 tracks, five of which feature both Eno and Byrne.

(Brian Eno is a big ambient music composer – one of the pioneers.)

There are also three Byrne solo tracks, plus three by composer Craig Armstrong.

The only song that’s been released to pop culture (on the radio) is Talking Heads’ “This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody).”

That song, along with several other Byrne/Eno tracks that also appeared in the original film, will be repeated on Wall Street 2’s soundtrack.

Talking Heads’ David Bryne is a great pick to help compose (most of) the rest of the Wall Street movie soundtrack, but it’s disappointing that Stone didn’t find any new songs that are just as emblematic of Wall Street culture, too.

But if the soundtrack is going to be dominated by one man, Byrne’s the guy. He is a genius who’s been writing tons of new songs since the 80s. So let’s hope his three new songs are awesome.

The album comes out September 21.

