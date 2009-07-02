The Walkman turns 30 today.



This week in 1979, Sony (TYO) did with the Walkman what Apple (AAPL) did with the iPod in 2001 – changed the way we listened to music forever.

Here’s what has happened since:

1979 – The first Walkman, the TPS-L2PC was introduced. It cost $200.

1981 – A more stylish version of the TPS-L2, the WM-2 was introduced. It came in different colours.

1983 – Sony introduced a smaller Walkman, the WM-20, it was as small as a cassette case.

1984 – The CD Walkman was released for the first time, called the D-50.

2000 – The NW-MS7 – the first Walkman to accept digital files was introduced.

2001 – Apple introduces the iPod. BOOM!

PCWorld reports that Sony is still trying to keep its Walkman line alive:

In recent years under CEO Howard Stringer Sony has been attempting to reinvigorate its Walkman line and sales have been rising. Sony sold 7 million Walkman digital music players in the financial year that ended in March, up from 4.5 million in 2006. For the current financial year it expects to sell 6.3 million units, a lower number due in part to the poor economy.

Walkman TPS-L2 (1979) Photo: Wikipedia Sony Walkman WM-2 with plastic battery case and beltclip (1980) Photo: Wikipedia Walkman WM-D6C Pro (1984) Photo: Wikipedia Sony D-50 with optional rechargeable battery station. (1984) Photo: Wikipedia Sony Discman D121 Photo: Wikipedia Walkman WM-EX170 (1998) Photo: Wikipedia Sony Walkman SRF-S84 transistor radio (2001) Photo: Wikipedia Sony Walkman NW-HD3 (2004) Photo: Wikipedia Sony NW-A1000 6GB MP3 Player (2005) Photo: Wikipedia NW S700 series with Noise Cancellation technology (2006) Photo: Wikipedia

