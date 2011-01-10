First Look: eBay Augmented Reality Shopping App

Photo: Robert Scoble

I recorded a 45 minute walking tour of CES where I walk through almost the entire CES from one side to the next. On the tour I met up with Bre Pettis, founder of Makerbot, which is a 3D printer that really rocks. You can watch the whole thing which has no edits, just a straight walk, but did you know I can link you to very specific pieces of video on YouTube? Here, let’s take a quick tour.



1. eBay’s fantastic augmented reality shopping app.

2. Walkthrough of LG’s booth.

3. A look at Motorola booth signage. Very cool LED fence.

4. Walking through Microsoft’s booth.

5. Walking through the Intel booth where we met up with artist Hugh Macleod.

6. Walking through Panasonic’s booth, where we talk about some of the “3DTV without glasses” tech (it doesn’t work well enough for your home).

7. Walkthrough of Samsung’s booth (I want its 75-inch TV, best of the show in my opinion).

8. Walking across a freeway to get to the third hall. Yes, CES is THAT big!

9. We say hi to Epilog and see their laser engraver. Bre praises them. While there we see Dave Taylor, of “Ask Dave Taylor” fame.

10. Walk through MakerBot Industries’ booth, Bre’s company. While there we see Brady Forrest, who runs O’Reilly’s Where 2.0 and co-chairs Web 2.0 expo, plus he was the one who started the Ignite events.

11. Walk through RIM’s booth where its tablet, the PlayBook, was getting a lot of attention.

12. A walkthrough of Kodak’s booth.

13. We end up at the CNET booth. They announced the Motorola Xoom was the best of the show. (You can see my video of that from the other night).

Whew, I’m tired, and glad I’m back home where I can just did through the thousands of posts journalists did at CES.

I’ll have the final word tomorrow morning on CNBC at about 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time. See you then!



