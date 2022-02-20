Jeffrey Dean Morgan breaks down Negan’s big decision on ‘The Walking Dead’ premiere

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is seen on Sunday’s ‘TWD’ premiere as Negan, holding Carver hostage. Josh Stringer/AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 11b premiere.

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) ditches Daryl’s group on Sunday’s episode.

Morgan tells Insider when Negan returns, he’ll have “a mysterious friend with him.”

Negan ditches Daryl, Maggie, and the Alexandrians to hit the road on Sunday’s “The Walking Dead” premiere, but Jeffrey Dean Morgan tells Insider he’ll be back.

Negan makes the choice to leave the group after witnessing Maggie exact vengeance on the Reapers, a group who slaughtered her people. She killed almost every last one in cold blood.

Aware that he’s on Maggie’s hit list for killing her husband, Glenn, in front of her years ago, Negan decides to abandon the group before she can one day turn on him too.

“When it comes to me, promise or not, it’s just a matter of time before you make the same call,” he told Maggie. “So, I ain’t gonna give you the chance to do that. I’m gonna be on my own way.”

Maggie, untrusting of Negan and ready for a fight, is shocked to hear he’s simply departing. AMC

“It’s not ever gonna be over,” Morgan, who plays Negan, told Insider recently of his character’s decision to peace out. “And I think him leaving is sort of the only way that anyone’s gonna find peace.”

When we noted that one death, in particular, seemed like a bit of a reversal of Negan’s killings of Abraham and Glenn on the season seven premiere, with Maggie’s red and black outfit channeling Negan’s old wardrobe, the detail made Morgan, along with his castmates Lynn Collins and Seth Gilliam who sat along with him for the interview, “Ooo” in unison.

Negan watches as Maggie takes out the Reapers clothed in the same colors he wore on the season seven premiere as he savagely took out members of Maggie’s group. AMC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

“I don’t know that anything that Maggie does is surprising Negan at this point,” Morgan said of Maggie wiping out every Reaper except Leah when we asked what his character’s reaction was to the morbid moment. “I think that they’ve kind of been on their journey this year and spent a lot of time together and I think he knows that there is a side to her that is pretty fucking dark.”

“I don’t know that he’s completely shocked at who this new Maggie is at all,” the actor continued. “He’s been dealing with her for a while on a one-on-one basis. So he knows kinda, I think, what to expect from her.”

Where’s Negan off to from here? Morgan’s careful of how much he can say just yet.

Negan is seen with a mystery woman in the latest trailer for ‘TWD’s’ final season. AMC

The trailer for the next “TWD” episodes, released in January, teased Negan with a mystery woman.

When we asked Morgan what he could tell us about what’s next for his character and who that woman might be, he told us, “Oh my goodness. I don’t know. I didn’t see any notes on if I can talk about that or not. We’re always under the veil of secrecy here at ‘The Walking Dead.'”

Morgan teased that when — not if — we see Negan again, he may have a new ally by his side.

“I can tell you that Negan’s gonna walk off and when he reappears, he’s gonna have a mysterious friend with him,” Morgan said. “We will find out more then.”

In the comics, Negan disappears for almost 20 issues, only appearing again briefly in the series’ final comic, where it’s revealed he’s alive and has been living his days out in a farmhouse.

The cover of the final issue of ‘TWD.’ Skybound/Image Comics

He decides to live in isolation, away from the rest of the survivors, aware that he’ll never be fully accepted by their group.

In 2020, “TWD” creator Robert Kirkman released a special one-off issue, “Negan Lives!” which detailed part of Negan’s journey in between those comic issues.

In it, he meets a woman named Lucy whom he invites to join him as he sets off on an adventure to recover his wife’s body from a hospital and bury her.

It’s possible “TWD” may adapt some of that story line to screen, or, at the least, adapt a version of Lucy.

On the show, Negan’s wife, Lucille, died under very different circumstances. After finding Lucille has turned into one of the dead, unable to kill her, he sets their home aflame and never looks back.

We’ll likely have to wait for a few episodes before we see Negan pop up again on “TWD.”

You can follow along with our show coverage all season long here.