‘The Walking Dead’ star tells us why she ‘wants to get killed off’ the show by the time it ends

Nadia Hilker tells Insider she wouldn’t mind if she gets killed off “TWD” before its end.

Hilker said it ‘doesn’t seem right” if she’d be on the show and never get to become a walker.

Not everyone will likely make it to the end of “The Walking Dead.“

Star Nadia Hilker is OK if she’s not among those to survive the zombie apocalypse by its series finale next year.

“I definitely, like a big part of me, wants to get killed off because I think being on the show and not ever turning into a walker, it just doesn’t seem right,” Hilker told Insider recently while discussing the AMC show’s final season.

Hilker, who has played Magna on the series since season nine, said while she “kind of” wants that, the actress has one request if she were to die.

“At the same time, it also depends on the death,” Hilker said. “Would it be a heroic death? Would it be a death [where] something good would come of my death?”

“So, I kind of have mixed feelings and I just leave it to the writers and the universe to make that decision,” she added.

We get it.

It’s fun to be a zombie.

Even executive producer and special effects make-up supervisor Greg Nicotero has appeared as one of the undead several times over through the course of the show. Most recently, he appeared on season 11, episode three as the walker who killed Agatha.

Agatha was eaten alive on season 11, episode three. Josh Stringer/AMC

Angel Theory, who has played Kelly on the show since season nine and is a part of Magna’s group, told Insider that while “it would be cool to be a walker,” there’s nothing sweeter than having some bragging rights that you made it to the end of “The Walking Dead.”

“You always want to be the person that’s like, ‘I survived the apocalypse. I did that,'” said Angel Theory.

“Anything can change super quick. I think that’s kind of like real life. You never know what to expect,” she added. “The next month is not promised. The next day is not promised to anybody. We always live by the group motto which is: Minute by minute, day by day, ride or die, we’re just going to keep going. Let’s stick it out together as much as we can until the last straw drops.”

You can read our full interview with Hilker and Angel Theory here. and follow along with our “TWD” coverage all season long here.