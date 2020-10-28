Here's everything we know about the mysterious group in 'The Walking Dead' who took Rick in a helicopter

AMC, INSIDER composite by Kirsten Acuna The Civic Republic took Rick on season nine of ‘The Walking Dead.’

A mysterious helicopter group took Rick Grimes from “TWD” on season nine.

Since then, we’ve learned the group is called the Civic Republic Military (CRM).

Tidbits about the CRM have been shared on “Fear TWD” and “TWD: World Beyond.”

If you can’t keep track of the three “TWD” series, Insider rounds up everything worth knowing about the CRM.

They’re seemingly ruthless and are over 200,000 strong.

In 2018, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was whisked away from “The Walking Dead” in a mystery helicopter marked with three circles.

Who took the leader of AMC’s apocalyptic zombie drama away and where was he taken? Two years later (over six on the show after a time jump), fans still know little about Rick’s fate and the helicopter group.

First introduced on “TWD” season eight, we eventually learned the mysterious “three rings group” was called the Civic Republic Military, or CRM for short. Since Rick’s departure, the military group has popped up throughout the “TWD” universe.

It’s been mentioned on spinoff “Fear The Walking Dead” and, now, is one of the focal points of limited series “TWD: World Beyond.”

Until we get some concrete answers about Grimes, here’s everything we know about the mystery group that’s currently at the centre of “TWD” universe.

Elizabeth Kublek is one of the group’s high-ranking leaders.

Zach Dilgard/AMC Julia Ormond joined ‘TWD’ universe on ‘World Beyond.’

On “TWD: World Beyond” premiere, members of the CRM pay a visit to the Campus Colony community in Nebraska from an undisclosed location. During a discussion with Hope and Iris, we learn Kublek is a Lieutenant Colonel for the CRM. That’s how she introduces herself to Felix.

Relive the moment: Kublek introduces herself 5:10 into the “TWDWB” pilot.

A man named Major General Beale is another leader of the CRM.

Zach Dilgard/AMC Kublek briefly mentions Beale on the series premiere. He was supposed to join Kublek when she visited Omaha.

We don’t know anything about this character yet, but Kublek tells Felix he was supposed to join in visiting the Campus Colony community.

We’re not sure whether or not she was lying.

Relive the moment: Kublek mentions Beale 5:30 into “TWDWB” premiere.

The CRM is made up of an alliance of three communities in three cities.

AMC The CRM has an outpost on each coast and in the country’s centre.

Referred to as the “Alliance of the Three,” the CRM is comprised of communities in Portland, Oregon; Omaha, Nebraska (which also included the Campus Colony); and another undisclosed location in New York.

The Campus Colony consisted of 9,671 survivors.

They are based somewhere in New York.

AMC Hope and Iris set out on a journey to find their father in the very large state.

Kublek hands Iris and Hope a coded map of New York state halfway into “TWDWB” premiere.

While that doesn’t help narrow things down, you may recall that Michonne found Rick’s boots and a drawing of Judith on her final episode of “TWD.” In her search for more clues about Rick’s whereabouts, she came across a paper filled with locations. One of the two that was made visible mentioned a shipyard in New Jersey.

If you’re familiar with Jersey, the largest one in the United States is Port Newark-Elizabeth Marine Terminal near Newark Liberty International Airport. It’s a short trip from New York City.

A second prominent shipyard is in Camden, New Jersey across the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania border.

Revisit the moment: Watch Kublek hand over her map of New York 32:50 into “TWDWB” premiere.

The community is comprised of over 200,000 individuals.

Carlos Serrao/AMC The sheer size of the CRM concerns us.

This was a shocking revelation. In the comics, the largest community we ever met was the Commonwealth. Situated in Ohio, that group is comprised of 50,000 people. They were just introduced on “TWD” season 10 finale.

Relive the moment: Kublek shares how large the group is 43 minutes into season one, episode three of “TWDWB.”

Elizabeth has a daughter in the CRM and we’re wondering if it’s someone we’ve already met.

Antony Platt/AMC Elizabeth says she worries over her daughter sometimes.

Kublek tells Iris and Hope she’s a little bit older than them.

“She’s away from me a great deal and that makes me scared sometimes,” Kublek said. “She’s helping to protect the civic republic.”

Kublek doesn’t share her name, but it has us wondering if she’s the young woman Al met on “Fear TWD,” Isabelle.

Relive the moment: Kublek reveals she has a daughter 31:42 into “TWDWB” premiere.

It’s possible her daughter could be Isabelle from “Fear TWD.”

Ryan Green/AMC It would make sense for Isabelle to be connected to Kublek if the universe is trying to make connections between the shows.

Isabelle is a soldier in the CRM, who was introduced to us on “FearTWD.” She captures Al on season five, but eventually lets her go.

Al communicated with Isabelle again, briefly, on season six, episode three via walkie.

You can see Isabelle for a majority of season five, episode five of “FearTWD.”

No one enters or leaves the CRM, apparently.

AMC Once you’re a part of the CRM, it seems you’re a part of the CRM for life. It sounds like a bit of a cult, to be honest.

“You don’t let anyone in or out,” Iris tells Kublek on “TWDWB” premiere.

That would help explain why Rick Grimes hasn’t been able to return to his friends and family in more than six years. The place may be heavily guarded.

Relive the moment: Iris calls out the CRM 31:25 minutes into “TWDWB” series premiere.

If you pose a threat to them, they will take you out.

Zach Dilgard/AMC Elizabeth Dublek isn’t taking any chances when it comes to taking out perceived threats.

After Iris discusses her scepticism of the CRM aloud to her community, Kublek and her soldiers wipe out the population of more than 9,000 inhabitants.

A few episodes later, we learn they were killed because they were considered a threat to the CRM. These guys mean business.

Relive the moments: Kublek oversees the destruction of the Campus Colony community 50:53 into “TWDWB” series premiere. She later discusses the decision to kill its inhabitants 40:55 into season one, episode three.

If you’re an unruly soldier, you’ll get demoted and sent to a mystery complex.

Anthony Platt/AMC You stand up for yourself, you risk your life.

When Barca questioned killing over 9,000 people on the series’ premiere, Dublek had him remanded to the CRM’s Health and Welfare Complex until he was “deemed ready to serve again.”

It seems like the group isn’t big on second chances, though. Barca wasn’t going to be reinstated into the CRM military. Dublek said he would have a “labour-oriented” position. Perhaps that would involve working with crops or some other menial task in the community.

Unfortunately, Barca expressed little interest in serving the CRM again and was told he would never leave the complex. As he was pulled from the room, we heard an audible “thump” offscreen, suggesting he was knocked out. Not reassuring.

Relive the moment: See Barca face the consequences of standing up for himself 42:20 into “TWDWB” season one, episode three.

The CRM isn’t roughing it. They have found a way to bring back some comforts of the old world.

AMC The CRM seems to have found a way to get back to some sort of normal way of life in the zombie apocalypse.

Kublek tells Barca that the CRM has electricity, water, medicine, transport, currency, schools, courts, agriculture, and something she refers to as “the Council.”

They’re also making their own bullets. It seems like the CRM are living the high life.

Relive the moment: See Kublek go through the list of everything the CRM has 42:31 into season one, episode three of “TWDWB.”

They also have an established jail.

AMC Kublek suggests she could go to prison for letting Hope and Iris know their father’s location. If only it were that easy.

When speaking with Hope and Iris, Kublek mentions that she could go to jail if anyone finds out she gave them a coded map of New York state.

She wasn’t joking about the jail bit either, assuring the sisters the CRM actually has those.

“Are you for real?” Hope asked skeptically.

“I am,” Kublek said.

Relive the moment: Kublek tells the sisters about the CRM’s jail 33:13 minutes into “TWDWB” series premiere.

They have multiple helicopters.

AMC Rick stopped when he heard and saw a helicopter on season eight.

We don’t know how many helicopters they have, but we know from “TWDWB” and “FearTWD” that they have a few that go around on patrol.

Rick has seen helicopters throughout “TWD,” though not all of them were likely connected to the CRM.

Before he was figuratively carried off the show in one, Rick saw a chopper in season eight that he never mentioned to anyone.

They’re seemingly working on a cure for the zombie virus.

AMC The CRM is just housing a number of the undead.

Hope and Iris’ father, Leo, is working on a cure. In one of his messages to them, he said they “are making progress.”

We saw the CRM with undead test subjects in a facility, suggesting they’re testing the walkers to search for a cure.

The moment was reminiscent of Dr. Edwin Jenner’s work at the CDC on season one as the virologist tried to find an answer to the zombie virus.

Relive the moments: See Joe’s note to his daughters 12:06 into “TWDWB” premiere and watch the CRM testing the undead in a post-credits scene to season one, episode four.

They classify people as “A” or “B.”

AMC Are you an ‘A’ or a ‘B’?

When Anne was trading people to the CRM, she would radio a pilot to tell them she either had an “A” or a “B.” She classified Negan and Rick as an “A.” Father Gabriel was considered a “B” until he backed out on a helicopter journey with Anne. When it seemed he posed a threat and knew too much about the helicopter group, she decided he was an “A.”

“‘A’s and ‘B’s get a different kind of treatment,” “TWD” showrunner Angela Kang told Insider in 2018. “And you saw that both Rick and Gabriel, and also Negan, were going to get zombie bites applied to them.”

That last bit fits into a scene from “World Beyond.” We now know the CRM has a test subject group of the undead who all appear to be labled “A.”

What does it mean to be an “A” or a “B”? It can be inferred that an “A” may be a rabble rouser or someone who cannot be controlled by the CRM. Because they’re perceived as a threat, they’re made into a test subject. A “B” may be someone who falls more easily in line and works for the CRM’s cause as the “last light of the world,” as Kublek put it.

Revisit the moment: See the CRM’s stash of the undead in a bonus scene at the end of “TWDWB” season one, episode four.

They likely have Heath in addition to Rick (or did at one point).

Gene Page/AMC Heath went missing on season seven, episode six of ‘TWD,’ ‘Swear.’

Angela Kang confirmed to Insider in 2018 that Heath was traded by Anne to the CRM. It’s why Anne was seen with the RV that Heath was last seen driving on season seven.

“We are hoping to get him back and tell his story,” “TWD” creator Robert Kirkman said during a 2018 New York Comic Con panel Insider attended. “There are definitely plans in place there. It’s just a matter of making sure that everything can line up because it is somewhat complicated.”

Since Kirkman is working on “TWD” movie script, maybe he’s trying to find a way to work in Heath.

