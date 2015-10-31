5 big moments from the comics 'The Walking Dead' fans can't wait to see on the show

Gene Page/AMC Alexandria leader Deanna (Tovah Feldshuh) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Warning: There are huge spoilers ahead if you’re not caught up with “The Walking Dead” comic series.

“The Walking Dead” television show makes plenty of changes from the comic book series it’s adapted from — characters who have died in the comics are still alive in the show and vice versa, and new characters like fan-favourite Daryl have been introduced.

However, that doesn’t mean we don’t see big moments from the comic series on the show.

Season four began adapting scenes and characters from earlier in the comics that the show originally passed over, like the Terminus cannibal crew.

Now that we’re on season six we’re starting to see the show adapt more moments from the comic series while continuing to put its own original spin on the source material.

Here are five huge moments from the comics we’re still waiting to see on the show.

