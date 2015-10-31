5 big moments from the comics 'The Walking Dead' fans can't wait to see on the show

Warning: There are huge spoilers ahead if you’re not caught up with “The Walking Dead” comic series.
“The Walking Dead” television show makes plenty of changes from the comic book series it’s adapted from — characters who have died in the comics are still alive in the show and vice versa, and new characters like fan-favourite Daryl have been introduced.
However, that doesn’t mean we don’t see big moments from the comic series on the show.
Season four began adapting scenes and characters from earlier in the comics that the show originally passed over, like the Terminus cannibal crew.
Now that we’re on season six we’re starting to see the show adapt more moments from the comic series while continuing to put its own original spin on the source material.
Here are five huge moments from the comics we’re still waiting to see on the show.
One of several shocking moments in 'The Walking Dead' series comes early on in issue #28 when The Governor, a leader of another group of survivors, brutally chops off Rick's right hand after Rick lies to him.
The Governor's been dead for a few seasons on the show, so there's no chance of that happening; however, a series of events in season six, episode three hint we could see the scene play out pretty soon.
Rick cut himself on a machete sticking out of a zombie and it appears his blood mixed with that of the walker's. If that's the case, he may have to amputate so he doesn't become infected.
Creator Robert Kirkman has previously said it would be difficult to have Rick on the series with just one hand.
'It would add a huge complication to the TV series, and probably a lot more money to the budget, especially since Rick is the main character and involved in many action scenes,' Kirkman said during an episode of 'The Writer's Room' back in 2014.
But plenty of shows have dealt with main characters losing hands from Jaime Lannister on 'Game of Thrones' to Ash on Starz' new 'Ash vs. Evil Dead' series.
Even more shocking than Rick's amputation is the moment his son loses his eye in the comics.
When Alexandria is overrun by a horde of zombies, Carl gets shot by a stray bullet which rips through his right eye and part of his face. He falls into a coma but eventually comes round initially losing some of his memory.
Since the large zombie group is currently on its way to the Alexandria community, it's not a stretch to think Carl could be episodes away from disaster.
At New York Comic Con, the Skybound and Image Comics booth had no problem showing Carl's disfiguration. Were they hinting at things to come?
When will we see Negan -- the foul-mouthed, violent leader of a huge group of equally warped survivors?
Fans have been clamoring over the arrival of the next big bad since the departure of the Governor back in season four. Now that Rick and his group have made it to Alexandria, Virginia, comic fans know Negan shouldn't be too far away.
Kirkman has previously said that while Negan is definitely coming, he's a while off.
However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Negan is coming at the end of season six, and is currently being cast under the name Orin.
There's just one problem bringing Negan to the small screen. Just about every other word out of his mouth is the 'f-bomb.' It will be fun to see how AMC gets around that.
There are many characters we can't wait to see on the show, and Ezekiel is one of them.
Ezekiel is the king (we're not joking) of a big group of survivors in a community fittingly called the Kingdom. Not only does Ezekiel become an important ally of Rick's, but the guy has a tiger named Shiva as a pet. A tiger! Who wouldn't want to see one of those tearing apart some zombies?
At 2014's San Diego Comic-Con, Kirkman and producers told Zap2it they hope to add the two to the show, eventually.
Is Glenn dead? Is he alive?
That's what fans are debating after the most recent episode of 'The Walking Dead' when Glenn was left to die among a horde of zombies. While it looks like the horde was chowing down on Glenn's insides, general consensus is that he's alive and will somehow make it out alive (especially because there's an image of him going around which looks like he's filming future episodes).
While it would be a bit ridiculous if Glenn did survive, fans of the series hope they will be able to see him live long enough to recreate one of the comic series' most iconic scenes.
In issue #100, Glenn is brutally beaten to death by Negan with his signature weapon, a bat wrapped in barbed wire affectionately referred to as Lucille.
Even if Glenn doesn't make it past the zombie pack, we want to see someone taken out by Lucille.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.