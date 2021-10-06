‘The Walking Dead’ star says that if a real zombie apocalypse ever happened he’s not sure he’d want to live in that world

Seth Gilliam tells Insider that unlike his ‘TWD’ counterpart, he doesn’t think he’d want to live in a post-apocalyptic world. Josh Stringer/AMC

“TWD” star Seth Gilliam says he doesn’t think he’d want to live in a real post-apocalyptic world.

Gilliam has survived on “The Walking Dead” for six seasons as Father Gabriel.

Gilliam told Insider he’s not sure it would be worth the daily strife.

If a zombie apocalypse occurred tomorrow, Seth Gilliam said it’s not something he would want to attack head on like his “The Walking Dead” character.

“I don’t know that I would want to live in a post-apocalyptic world,” Gilliam told Insider when asked what he would do and where he would go “It just sounds like too much daily strife, you know, too much hardship.”

On AMC’s long-running drama, Gilliam’s character, Gabriel, has become one of the most formidable survivors in the new world. Over the course of six seasons, Father Gabriel went from a cowardly priest to a strong-willed leader who would lay his life on the line for his people.

He’s become such an asset that Gilliam hopes Father Gabriel becomes the “last man standing” on “TWD” by the end of its final season next year.

Though Gilliam doesn’t see himself in a zombie-ridden world, the actor ultimately decided he probably wouldn’t venture far if the end of the world came saying, “I would probably hanker down at home with my family.”

“My weapons of choice would be blades of various kinds because you run out of bullets at some point or you would attract too much attention to firing off a weapon,” he added. “So I think it would have to be silent killers, like throwing knives or something or poison darts.”

Father Gabriel currently has a pretty sweet blade on the final season of ‘TWD.’ Josh Stringer/AMC

Gilliam’s initial answer stood apart from those of other “Walking Dead” stars Insider has asked in the past to share their survival plans for a real zombie apocalypse.

Ryan Hurst told us he’d try the Whisperer way by blending in with the dead just like his character, Beta.

Showrunner Angela Kang told us she likely wouldn’t make it even though she has an ax from former “TWD” star Andrew Lincoln.

The main difference is that we asked the majority of cast and crew their apocalypse plans before the pandemic.

When we pointed that out to Gilliam, and asked if it may have made him think about the world differently, he said, “Yeah. The pandemic has been extremely isolating and I think I need more human contact and connection.”

“I’m not sure that a world beyond – not the show – but a world beyond, societal restraints and structure would be worth it,” he said. “I just don’t know.”

You can read our full conversation with Gilliam for season 11, episode seven here. You can follow along with our “TWD” coverage here.