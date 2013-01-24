The Governor's Got His Eye On The Group In A New 'Walking Dead' Promo

We’re just a few weeks away from the return of “The Walking Dead,” and while we’ve seen a few teasers and posters, this new TV promo offers a better sneak peak inside the Governor’s impending plan to take the prison and tough decisions that lie ahead for Rick.



The trailer also makes it look more evident that Andrea is aligned closely with The Governor, but is she really?

“The Walking Dead” returns February 10.

