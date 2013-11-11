Everyone Is Freaking Out About The End Of Sunday's 'The Walking Dead'

Warning: There are MAJOR spoilers ahead.

Sunday night’s episode of “The Walking Dead” just concluded with a huge surprise.

After Rick and the prison crew fight off walkers at the prison and a debilitating virus, you’d think the gang would get a break. Nope! It looks like a major character will be returning next week.

Last chance to head back before spoilers.

The Governor is back!

We see actor David Morrissey lurking in the shadows of the prison before the episode fades to black. How long has he been there? What is he up to? Does he have an army ready to fight Rick and the prison crew?

We knew The Governor would be back eventually, but it’s clear that no one saw this twist coming yet.

Like they dont have enough problems in the walking dead and now the governor is back?

— Justin Souliere (@Justin_Souliere) November 11, 2013

No freakin’ way! Superflu, fences down, Carol gone, AND THE GOVERNOR. Ahhh! #TheWalkingDead

— Jennifer G. (@SweetTMakes3) November 11, 2013

THE GOVERNOR!!!!!!!! #TheWalkingDead What an episode and cliffhanger!

— Chaos tK (@Chaosxsilencer) November 11, 2013

The Walking Dead just blew my mind! The Governor is Back! #Walkingdead @AMCTalkingDead

— Jake Nichols (@JacobNichols55) November 11, 2013

My face when I saw the governor is back! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ghnyg5osNG

— A$AP Chase™ (@coltonchase97) November 11, 2013

People who have not watched the walking dead yet, be prepared to have your mind blown.

— Jesse Garay (@TeachMode) November 11, 2013

It looks like next week will be a Governor-centric episode.

Here’s a sneak peek at the governor’s return:

