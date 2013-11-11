Everyone Is Freaking Out About The End Of Sunday's 'The Walking Dead'

Kirsten Acuna

Warning: There are MAJOR spoilers ahead.

Sunday night’s episode of “The Walking Dead” just concluded with a huge surprise.

After Rick and the prison crew fight off walkers at the prison and a debilitating virus, you’d think the gang would get a break. Nope! It looks like a major character will be returning next week.

Last chance to head back before spoilers.

The Governor is back!

Governor the walking deadGene Page / AMC

We see actor David Morrissey lurking in the shadows of the prison before the episode fades to black. How long has he been there? What is he up to? Does he have an army ready to fight Rick and the prison crew?
We knew The Governor would be back eventually, but it’s clear that no one saw this twist coming yet.

It looks like next week will be a Governor-centric episode.

Here’s a sneak peek at the governor’s return:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.