'The Walking Dead' just foreshadowed one of the biggest scenes from the comic

Kirsten Acuna

Warning: There are spoilers and speculation ahead about “The Walking Dead”

“The Walking Dead” fans finally got the answer to the biggest mystery of the season Sunday night; however, there was another big scene near the end of the episode that had fans talking.

You know, this one, where troubled teen Ron had Carl in his crosshairs with a, presumably, loaded gun.

The walking deadAMCRon sneaking up behind Carl.
The walking deadAMCWhat are you doing there, Ron?
The walking deadAMCMoments earlier, viewers watched Ron sneak some bullets from storage.
The walking deadAMCNot cool Ron.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to express their concern.

 

 

 

Is this the end for Carl? 

Maybe — but don’t count on it.

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead!

Other fans were quick to notice may be hinting at a huge event from the comics.  

 

 

In the comic series, Carl winds up getting accidentally shot (in the eye!) after zombies overrun Alexandria. 

 

The walking dead carlSkybound/Image ComicsThis is one of the most unexpected shocking twists of the comic series.

However, he’s not shot by Ron. Instead, Carl is accidentally shot by the community’s leader, who in the comics is known as Douglas. Douglas’ counterpart in the show is Deanna.

The walking dead deannaAMC

Though it seems impossible, Carl survives the wound to the head, only losing his eye.

I wouldn’t be surprised if next week’s episode ends with Carl getting accidentally shot.

You know what just happened on Sunday night’s episode?

The walking deadAMC
Walkers rick grimes the walking deadAMC

A wall has come down and the zombies have entered Alexandria.

That means if Carl is going to lose his eye, it’s almost time. 

Carl eyepatchGene Page/AMC, Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider composite
Carl ron the walking dead Gene Page/AMC

