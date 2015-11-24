'The Walking Dead' just foreshadowed one of the biggest scenes from the comic

Warning: There are spoilers and speculation ahead about “The Walking Dead”

“The Walking Dead” fans finally got the answer to the biggest mystery of the season Sunday night; however, there was another big scene near the end of the episode that had fans talking.

You know, this one, where troubled teen Ron had Carl in his crosshairs with a, presumably, loaded gun.

AMC Ron sneaking up behind Carl.

AMC What are you doing there, Ron?

AMC Moments earlier, viewers watched Ron sneak some bullets from storage.

AMC Not cool Ron.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to express their concern.

If this kid shoots Carl I will loose it! No no no! Stop it! #TWD #TheWalkingDead

— Stephen Schriner (@StephenSchriner) November 23, 2015

Yeah, we all know why Ron stole those Bullets, keep an eye out for that lad Carl???? #TheWalkingDead

— Cal Williamson♊️ (@CalRhys_99) November 23, 2015

Is he gonna kill Carl???????????? What’s happening??????????????? #TheWalkingDead

— Panagiotis Giann (@pangiannak) November 23, 2015

Is this the end for Carl?

Maybe — but don’t count on it.

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead!

Other fans were quick to notice may be hinting at a huge event from the comics.

Carl will have to keep his eye out next week ????#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/IBOx9mFQLN

— #RespectTheHairGame (@DixonBrother_) November 23, 2015

Keep an eye on this kid, Carl.

— Rick Fucking Grimes (@TheRickGrimes_) November 23, 2015

In the comic series, Carl winds up getting accidentally shot (in the eye!) after zombies overrun Alexandria.

Skybound/Image Comics This is one of the most unexpected shocking twists of the comic series.

However, he’s not shot by Ron. Instead, Carl is accidentally shot by the community’s leader, who in the comics is known as Douglas. Douglas’ counterpart in the show is Deanna.

Though it seems impossible, Carl survives the wound to the head, only losing his eye.

I wouldn’t be surprised if next week’s episode ends with Carl getting accidentally shot.

You know what just happened on Sunday night’s episode?

A wall has come down and the zombies have entered Alexandria.

That means if Carl is going to lose his eye, it’s almost time.

