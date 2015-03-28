'The Walking Dead' spinoff will be called 'Fear the Walking Dead'

Later this year, AMC is launching a spinoff series to its most popular series “The Walking Dead,” and we finally know it’s name.

Creator Robert Kirkman revealed the name of the companion show on Twitter. Get ready for “Fear the Walking Dead” on Twitter.

IT’S OFFICIAL! The walking dead companion show on AMC is called FEAR THE WALKING DEAD! Expect more news very soon! #FearTheWalkingDead

— Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) March 27, 2015

We don’t know much else about the show, but the first trailer for the series will debut after the 90-minute premiere of “The Walking Dead” Sunday evening.

We’ll have more on it then.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.