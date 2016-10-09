Fans went nuts over a new clip from 'The Walking Dead' season 7 at Comic Con -- here it is

AMC may have started its New York Comic Con panel for “The Walking Dead” a half hour late Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden, but it was worth the wait.

17 cast and crew members from the show joined fans at the event to talk about the upcoming season seven debut October 23. They also previewed a first-look clip of the season seven premiere.

Fans went nuts for the over three-minutes of footage that kicks off not long after the cliffhanger season 6 finale. When we last left off, Rick and a number of his crew were wrangled up by another group of survivors named the Saviors. Their leader, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was none too pleased with Rick for killing a lot of his men and decided to kill one of his own.

We’re not sure who Negan decided to kill, but showrunner Scott Gimple confirmed during the panel we will indeed find out during the season seven premiere.

I don’t even want to spoil any of the clip for you. If you were upset with the season six finale, it’s great and chilling. While it looks like we may know one character who may be safe from Negan’s bat Lucille, it may not be that cut and dry.

You can bet we’ll be going through and analysing this footage even more because there are a few hints at who Negan may have taken the bat to in the new footage.

Check out the clip below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: This video game cosplayer completely took over New York Comic Con



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.