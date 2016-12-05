Here's the preview for 'The Walking Dead' mid-season finale

AMC released a preview for the mid-season finale of “The Walking Dead,” and boy is it a doozy.

Negan has Rick’s daughter Judith at his disposal, Daryl is on the run at the Sanctuary, and the Kingdom appears to want to go to war with the Saviors.

How is that going to go over? From what we see, it’s not looking good as Rick is left in tears during the teaser for next Sunday’s episode.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

