Everything we know about the next season of 'The Walking Dead'

Warning: There are some minor spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season finale.

“The Walking Dead” ended its fifth season Sunday night answering a lot of fan questions.

Morgan (Lennie James) returned(!) and has finally been reunited with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) after trying to catch up with him for a few seasons. We also finally have an idea of who’s been marring zombies with “W” markings on their heads.

As we noted Friday, they’re a group called “the wolves” who have been hinted at for some time. We’ve only seen two of these people so far, and have no idea how large their group may be. Currently, it looks like they will be one of the greatest dangers to our group in the Alexandria safe zone.

While we’ll have a spinoff companion series to look forward to late this summer, the sixth season of “The Walking Dead” won’t air until the fall.

Where do we go from here?

Here are a few things we learned during the series’ aftershow, “The Talking Dead,” hosted by Chris Hardwick.

Morgan will be back for at least one episode.

James coyly told “Talking Dead” host Hardwick he could confirm his fan-favourite character will return for at least one of the next eight episodes. We’re sure we’ll see him in more.

The Wolves (and their zombie herd) will most likely be at the center of the first half of season 6.

In the finale Sunday night, we were introduced to two of the wolf characters who have marked themselves with the letter “W” on their heads.

The duo have acquired quite the zombie herd, which they keep locked up in old food trucks to fool other apocalypse survivors.

After trapping Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) briefly, they got a hold of some images of Rick and his son Carl (Chandler Riggs). It’s probably only a matter of time until they track down the Alexandria community.

The season will be filled with some of their “most ambitious stuff yet”.

Showrunner Scott Gimple sent in a note for Hardwick to read live on “The Talking Dead” teasing the season ahead.

Most interestingly, he mentioned humans will not be the bigger threat. (Maybe those wolves aren’t much to worry about.) So it looks like those two wolves may not be the greatest concern for the Alexandrians.

Here’s Gimple’s note in full:

“For a good while now, humans have been the bigger threat. At the start of our next season, that will change. I said the show reinvents itself every eight episodes, and we’re doing it again, friendos. Now, that these characters know that they have what it takes to survive, what are they going to do with that power? How will they choose to live? Beyond answering those questions, we’re currently putting into motion some of our most ambitious stuff yet, and things are going to get very big, loud, and scary.”

Season 6 of “The Walking Dead” should return to AMC later this fall.

