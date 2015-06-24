Here's the first image from 'The Walking Dead' season 6

We have a while to go before the new season of “The Walking Dead,” but that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited for for a glimpse of Rick and the rest of the gang.

AMC debuted the first artwork for season six and it hints at a potential rift between Rick and his old buddy Morgan (Lennie James).

Warning: Some spoilers ahead!

Remember, Morgan just joined the group at Alexandria at the very end of the season 5 finale.

He walked in at essentially the worst moment ever, moments after Rick was told to kill a member of the Alexandria clan.

Gene Page/AMC After not seeing Rick for months, he finally enters the Alexandria compound. He. looks. thrilled.

Since we recently learned Morgan has taken up a rather spiritual existence — he doesn’t really believe in the whole killing thing — it will be exciting to see how he and Rick interact at the top of season six.

“The Walking Dead” crew will be heading to San Diego Comic-Con where we can expect to see the first preview of the new season.

Their panel will kick off Friday, July 10 at 3 p.m. EST. Expect to see some footage online not too long afterward.

