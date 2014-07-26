The First Trailer For 'The Walking Dead' Season 5 Is Here And It's Amazing

Zombies, new characters, and one giant spoiler about the fate of one character!

AMC just debuted the world premiere trailer for “The Walking Dead” season 5 at San Diego Comic-Con and it’s amazing.

The trailer opens where season 4 left off — with Rick and his entire crew reunited but trapped in the confines of a train car at a new mysterious location called Terminus.

“The Walking Dead” returns to TV October 12 at 9 p.m.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The big takeaways:

Beth is alive! Ever since she was kidnapped last season, we were left to assume the worst. It looks like she’s with some other group that’s completely separate from Terminus.

Rick reunites with his daughter Judith at some point. Both he and Carl have assumed she perished earlier in season 4.

“The Walking Dead” loves actors from “The Wire.” Last season they added both Chad Coleman and Lawrence Gilliard Jr. as Tyreese and Bob.

During the San Diego Comic-Con panel, it was revealed Seth Gilliam from the hit HBO series will join the cast as priest Father Gabriel from the comics. Here’s your first look at him on the show:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.