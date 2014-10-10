Everything We Know About 'The Walking Dead' Season 5

Warning: There are spoilers ahead!
Season 5 of “The Walking Dead” premieres Sunday, Oct. 12 on AMC at 9 p.m.
The last time we saw Rick, Carl, and the rest of the gang, they were reunited at the mysterious Terminus before getting trapped in a boxcar.
A record 15.7 million people tuned in for the season 4 finale earlier this year. Expect Season 5 to set another record this weekend.
Not caught up with the show? Here’s what you should know about the new season before its return.
Once again, the series will be split in two halves.
The first eight episodes will premiere Sunday, Oct. 12 with the final episode airing Nov. 30. After that, fans will have to wait through the winter for the series to return in 2015.
Don't tune in late to season 5.
At San Diego Comic-Con, Cinemablend was told by multiple people on the cast and crew the first six minutes of the season premiere will be 'seriously intense.'
Lead actor Andrew Lincoln said he was shocked that some of the stuff they filmed even made it to screen.
'All of us were just dumbstruck and said, 'We're not going to be able to show this. We're not going to be able to show this.'' said Lincoln.
Special effects makeup artist Greg Nicotero is going to make the walkers look even more decayed this season.
'Greg is introducing a new state of decay to the walkers,' showrunner Scott Gimple told CinemaBlend. 'He does walkers without noses and it doesn't look fake.'
At the end of season 4, Rick and the crew were locked up in a train car by a group of newcomers who take residence in a mysterious place called Terminus.
Every teaser and trailer we've seen so far shows the cast out of the train car and back on the road. If the first six minutes of episode one are any indication, then don't expect the gang to be locked up long.
'The Walking Dead' loves casting alum from HBO's hit series 'The Wire.'
Seth Gilliam will reunite with Chad Coleman (Tyreese) and Larry Gilliard Jr. (Bob) as familiar comic character Father Gabriel.
Tyler James Williams ('Everybody Hates Chris') has been cast in a mystery role known as Noah.
As fans of the series, the only Noah we're aware of is one introduced in a video game prequel who has ties to Daryl (Norman Reedus).
We wouldn't be surprised if the character is a hybrid of a few different characters in 'The Walking Dead' universe; however, Kirkman is known to use the same names more than once across his franchises.
The topic of cannibalism has been touched upon in other iterations of 'The Walking Dead,' but we have yet to see it discussed in the TV series. We've discussed this a bit in length, but so far, every teaser poster and trailer has hinted toward a popular story line from the comics.
Even creator Robert Kirkman recently admitted to Entertainment Weekly that season 5 will hit upon familiar territory.
'There's a very popular, familiar story line in the comic books that happened immediately following the exodus of the prison, and it is entirely possible that we will be touching in some way on that very popular story line,' said Kirkman.
When the first trailer for season 5 of 'The Walking Dead' debuted, we were both surprised -- and relieved -- to find out the answers to one of season 4's biggest cliffhangers: Who kidnapped Beth and is she alive?
While she's certainly alive, we have no idea where she is or she's with, but it's clear Beth is searching for a way out.
Actress Emily Kinney kept mum on any spoilers for the upcoming season during a recent chat only telling us that Beth is 'very alone' right now. We just hope we're not seeing some weird series of flashbacks that may ultimately result in her demise.
Maybe Beth will be ok after all!
When we recently spoke with actress Emily Kinney she hinted at the growing relationship between her character Beth and Daryl's (Norman Reedus).
'Last year, I definitely felt like there was a really special connection between Daryl and Beth that happened,' said Kinney. 'My take on it was that there was a very deep growing connection that could become something more romantic or could become just … you know that was my personal understanding of it.'
Kinney emphasised the importance of survival on the show but said she hopes possibilities for new relationships on the show still exist.
'I do feel like Beth has opened up to Daryl in a way that she hasn't with other people and I do feel like Beth has never been really in love even though you've seen her with the two different boyfriends,' Kinney added. 'I don't think she's ever been like, 'grownup in love' in the way that you feel like someone actually understands you and in sort of that special intimate way. And I do feel like she's been closer to that with Daryl then with anyone else.'
Last season, Glenn and some of the crew teamed up with Abraham (Michael Chiklis) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) who claim they know about a cure for the zombie virus if they can reach D.C.
When the crew eventually (not when or if) leaves Terminus, expect to see them on the road to Washington.
Right now, Terminus and its mysterious leader Gareth are being touted as the main threat in season 5. But Kirkman told EW that may not be the case.
'The only hint that I'll really give you is that there's a lot of ground covered in our first 8 episodes, so I would say without a doubt that Gareth is far from the only threat, quite possibly far from the biggest threat, and there's quite a bit on the horizon,' said Kirkman.
People started freaking out after lead actor Andrew Lincoln showed up to the fifth season premiere clean shaven. His character Rick has been seen on ads and promos sporting a full beard.
Does that mean things are going to go south for Rick? Not so fast.
For those familiar with the comics, it may be time to get excited. No spoilers here, but we'll just say it sounds like Alexandria is in our future.
