Everything We Know About 'The Walking Dead' Season 5

Maybe Beth will be ok after all!

When we recently spoke with actress Emily Kinney she hinted at the growing relationship between her character Beth and Daryl's (Norman Reedus).

'Last year, I definitely felt like there was a really special connection between Daryl and Beth that happened,' said Kinney. 'My take on it was that there was a very deep growing connection that could become something more romantic or could become just … you know that was my personal understanding of it.'

Kinney emphasised the importance of survival on the show but said she hopes possibilities for new relationships on the show still exist.

'I do feel like Beth has opened up to Daryl in a way that she hasn't with other people and I do feel like Beth has never been really in love even though you've seen her with the two different boyfriends,' Kinney added. 'I don't think she's ever been like, 'grownup in love' in the way that you feel like someone actually understands you and in sort of that special intimate way. And I do feel like she's been closer to that with Daryl then with anyone else.'