No One Looks Safe In 'The Walking Dead' Season 4 Return Trailer

AMC released the full trailer for the return of “The Walking Dead” today, and it doesn’t look good for the group.

When we last left off, Rick and the gang were split up when they were forced to leave the prison. (It was A LOT like the end of season 2). So, they’ll all be making it on their own until they can find a way back to each other again. (IF they can find a way back to one another.)

Here’s the official synopsis from AMC. The last sentence offers the most hints at the storyline:

“Following the devastating events of the mid-season finale, Rick and the group are still reeling from the loss of their home, family, and friends. With the destruction of the prison, we see the group of survivors broken apart and sent on divergent paths, unsure of everyone else’s fate. What was a challenging life behind fences and walls grows that much more perilous and precious as they are exposed to new dangers, new enemies, and heartbreaking choices. They will have their faith thoroughly tested — a faith that breaks some of them and redeems others.”

“The Walking Dead” returns to AMC February 9.

Two takeaways:

1. When tough-as-nails warrior Michonne is upset, you know things are bad.

2. The info on the video says: “We’ll never get things back to the way they used to be” so it doesn’t sound too good for everyone.

Still, a voiceover from Rick offers some hope: “We’re not too far gone. We’re survivors.”

