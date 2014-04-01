14 Great Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 'The Walking Dead' Season 4

Sunday night delivered one of the most action-packed episodes of “The Walking Dead” we’ve seen in a while.

If you tuned in for the season 4 finale and are already missing the hit show, AMC released a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from the episode.

We’ve compiled images from the second half of season 4 to hold you over until season 5 comes to TV later this year.

Here’s how Rick (Andrew Lincoln) looked in the opening scene of Sunday night’s finale.

Here he is looking radically different while getting bloodied up for the shoot.

This may be how we saw Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) on screen …

… but this is how it looked from the camera’s point of view.

It’s not anywhere near as grim or glum on set as it often is on the show. Here’s Lincoln with Reedus (Daryl) and Chandler Riggs (Carl).

… and Daryl with co-star Emily Kinney who plays Beth.

Here’s Riggs trading in his weapon for control of the camera.

Showrunner Scott Gimple revealed during “The Walking Dead” aftershow “Talking Dead” that Scott Wilson (who played Hershel) returned on set *spoiler*(after being killed earlier this season)*spoiler* to film the final scenes for season 4 in front of the prison.

The entire cast and crew were really happy to see him again.

The cast likes to take a lot of silly photos together. Here are Alanna Masterson (Tara), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), and Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha) capturing a set selfie.

Greg Nicotero is the make-up artist responsible for all the awesome looking zombies (walkers) on the show.

Here he is carrying one of the props around earlier this season.

Remember this scene where Carl was eating pudding on a roof?

Here he is with his double.

We’ve watched the finale twice, and though we remember Rick, Michonne, Daryl, and Carl running past these piles of bones, we can’t recall this scene actually occurring. Is this a hint at what’s to come in season 5?

Here’s everyone together:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.