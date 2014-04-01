14 Great Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 'The Walking Dead' Season 4

Kirsten Acuna

Sunday night delivered one of the most action-packed episodes of “The Walking Dead” we’ve seen in a while.

If you tuned in for the season 4 finale and are already missing the hit show, AMC released a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from the episode.

We’ve compiled images from the second half of season 4 to hold you over until season 5 comes to TV later this year.

Here’s how Rick (Andrew Lincoln) looked in the opening scene of Sunday night’s finale.

The walking dead rick andrew lincoln

Here he is looking radically different while getting bloodied up for the shoot.

Andrew lincoln the walking dead

This may be how we saw Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) on screen …

Daryl rick the walking deadAMC

… but this is how it looked from the camera’s point of view.

The walking dead camera

It’s not anywhere near as grim or glum on set as it often is on the show. Here’s Lincoln with Reedus (Daryl) and Chandler Riggs (Carl).

Andrew lincoln norman reedus chandler riggs

… and Daryl with co-star Emily Kinney who plays Beth.

Norman reedus emily kinney

Here’s Riggs trading in his weapon for control of the camera.

The walking dead chandler riggs norman reedus

Showrunner Scott Gimple revealed during “The Walking Dead” aftershow “Talking Dead” that Scott Wilson (who played Hershel) returned on set *spoiler*(after being killed earlier this season)*spoiler* to film the final scenes for season 4 in front of the prison.

The entire cast and crew were really happy to see him again.

The walking dead andrew lincoln norman reedus
The walking dead hear no evil see no evil

The cast likes to take a lot of silly photos together. Here are Alanna Masterson (Tara), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), and Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha) capturing a set selfie.

The walking dead sasha maggie

Greg Nicotero is the make-up artist responsible for all the awesome looking zombies (walkers) on the show.

Greg nicotero the walking dead

Here he is carrying one of the props around earlier this season.

Greg nicotero the walking dead

Remember this scene where Carl was eating pudding on a roof?

Carl the walking dead

Here he is with his double.

Chandler riggs the walking dead

We’ve watched the finale twice, and though we remember Rick, Michonne, Daryl, and Carl running past these piles of bones, we can’t recall this scene actually occurring. Is this a hint at what’s to come in season 5?

The walking dead bones

Here’s everyone together:

The walking dead castGene Page/AMC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.