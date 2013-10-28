'The Walking Dead' Recreates An Iconic Scene From The Comics

Fans of “The Walking Dead” comics were in for a treat Sunday if they tuned in to the show.

Not only did we finally find out who burned bodies in the prison (*spoiler*Carol), and watch the flu virus come down hard on more of the survivors (*spoiler*including Glenn!), but the series finally made reference to an iconic scene from the comics featuring Tyreese (Chad L. Coleman).

If you’re a diehard fan of Robert Kirkman’s series, it’s a scene fans have been waiting for since the actor first joined the series last season.

Don’t read any farther if you haven’t watched the latest episode.

















We watched Tyreese go to town on a mega-herd of zombies with only a hammer at his disposal after being left for dead.

The scene was a throw away to a scene from Comic #15 when Tyreese is locked in a room filled with walkers in the prison. Somehow, he comes out triumphant.

Similarly, in the episode, Tyreese is abandoned by Daryl, Michonne, and Bob to deal with a mega-herd of zombies.

If you haven’t read the comics, you may not have grasped how big of a scene this was. This was a huge turn for Tyreese as a force to be reckoned with in the group, much like Daryl and Rick. Granted, you still get that feeling, but not on the same scale as the comics.

Regardless, fans weren’t disappointed.

Tyreese: *goes into herd of walkers* “can’t touch this, dadadadun hammer time”

— The Walking Dead (@TWDthoughts) October 28, 2013

Tyreese borrowed Thor’s Hammer for that Fight. #TheWalkingDead

— The Walking Dead (@NewsOfTheDead) October 28, 2013

I thought tyreese was dead for sure

— Mason Delbridge (@immasond) October 28, 2013

@WalkingDead_AMC should call tyreese mc hammer because they cant touch this

— Zach Cooper (@ZachWCooper) October 28, 2013

Not everyone was impressed though:

Tyreese and his hammer-zombie kiling spree was so much better in the comic. It was kind of wasted in the show #TheWalkingDead #tyreesevsrick

— John Fitzsimmons (@Mr_FortyFive) October 28, 2013

For those who love the comics, you would have noticed that the minor Rick / Tyreese scuffle early in the episode was also a nod to a fight the two characters had in the comics (issue #23).

Watch the scene with Tyreese below:

