WATCH: The Zombie-Filled Trailer For Season 3 Of 'The Walking Dead'

A new trailer for season 3 of AMC’s hit show “The Walking Dead” premiered at Comic-Con and it has everything we’ve been waiting for—a better look at Michonne, the katana-wielding zombie warrior, the Governor, the mysterious prison seen at the end of season two, and Merle.



The clip opens with the exclusive glimpse of Michonne seen Sunday night on AMC, but after that we get glimpses of the new season over the lull of Hershel‘s daughter singing.

Without the safety and security of the farm, it looks like we’re in store for many more zombie kills. And, after last season’s finale, a more gruesome, gun-slinging Rick Grimes.

Also, everyone looks like they’re in need of a serious hair cut.

“The Walking Dead” returns to AMC October 14.



