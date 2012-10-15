Everything We Learned About The New Season Of 'Walking Dead' At Comic Con

Chandler Riggs and Andrew Lincoln at New York Comic Con.

Yesterday, we camped out in the Javits centre IGN theatre most of the day to attend New York Comic Con’s main event: “The Walking Dead” panel. While we got a sneak peak at the opening from tonight’s episode (it’s awesome), the cast and creator shared their thoughts, and a few minor spoilers, on the upcoming season.



If you couldn’t make it out to the event (it was jam packed) or didn’t watch the live stream online, we learned a few tidbits from creator Robert Kirkman, Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes), Chandler Riggs (Carl Grimes), Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), David Morrissey (The Governor), Danai Gurira (Michonne), and Michael Rooker (Merle Dixon).

There are some mini-spoilers ahead, plus a clip from Sunday’s episode.

If you don’t want anything ruined, turn away.

