Everything We Learned About The New Season Of 'Walking Dead' At Comic Con

Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Yesterday, we camped out in the Javits centre IGN theatre most of the day to attend New York Comic Con’s main event: “The Walking Dead” panel. While we got a sneak peak at the opening from tonight’s episode (it’s awesome), the cast and creator shared their thoughts, and a few minor spoilers, on the upcoming season.
If you couldn’t make it out to the event (it was jam packed) or didn’t watch the live stream online, we learned a few tidbits from creator Robert Kirkman, Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes), Chandler Riggs (Carl Grimes), Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), David Morrissey (The Governor), Danai Gurira (Michonne), and Michael Rooker (Merle Dixon).
There are some mini-spoilers ahead, plus a clip from Sunday’s episode.
If you don’t want anything ruined, turn away.
According to Andrew Lincoln, it's going to be a night full of walker deaths.
It's a complete revert back to the suspense in season one when Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) awoke stranded in a zombie-filled hospital.
The best part?
You don't realise anyone hasn't spoken for the duration.
With Sofia gone, is there a chance for another love interest for Carl? Seems so.
'Well, I don't want to spoil anything,' said Riggs. ' ... but Beth is 17 and Carl is 13.'
'Rick reaches his breaking point,' said Andrew Lincoln. 'He's going to the dark side. I go crazy.'
Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl, said we may see a slight change in his character.
'I think he will revert back a little to the little brother,' said Reedus. 'He's like your drunk Uncle you take to a Christmas party.'
'The Walking Dead' comic creator Robert Kirkman didn't give any specifics; however, he pretty much solidified the answer.
'If we were into finding the cure, this would be a completely different show,' said Kirkman. 'This is about the struggle to survive. That's the story we want to tell. It's much more engaging.'
