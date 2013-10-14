Everything You Need To Know Before Tonight's Season 4 Premiere Of 'The Walking Dead'

Major spoilers follow!
Season four of “The Walking Dead” starts Sunday.
Last season scored record ratings for the show, ending with more than 12.4 million viewers.
If you’re not caught up by now after a long hiatus, don’t fret.
Here’s what you need to know about Rick, the gang, and exactly what happened with the Governor at the end of season three so you’re not lost when tuning in tonight.
'I think he realised that he'd (Rick) been getting it so, so wrong.' said actor Andrew Lincoln in a behind-the-scenes video. 'I think the guidance of Hershel throughout the season, almost trying to bring him back, was incredibly important.'
That's good because the Governor -- now with one eye -- unleashed a huge attack on Rick and his prison crew ...
Frustrated, his men wanted to give up, the Governor snapped, massacring many of them before driving off.
When Rick, Michonne, and Daryl chase after the Governor to his hometown of Woodbury they find Andrea right before she dies.
... because by the end of season three, the crew adopted the rest of the Governor's Woodbury clan ...
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.